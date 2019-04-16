Hastings Big Wheel enjoys busy first weekend

People flocked to try the new Big Wheel attraction on Hastings seafront during its first weekend of operation.

Sid Saunders, who took this image from the top of the wheel, praised the attraction in an interview with a local radio station.

He told the Observer: “The people who operate the wheel said it was a good first weekend.

“I think it’s very good for the town. The wheel is the first thing you see as soon as you walk out of the town centre underpass. It will draw more people toward the Old Town and benefit other attractions.”

More people are expected to take a trip on the wheel over the coming Easter weekend.

