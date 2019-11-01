Hastings Bonfire Boy proposes to his love during bonfire parade

Hastings Bonfire Boy Edward Hart went down on one knee to propose to his love Pip Pook during the recent bonfire celebrations.

It was a fitting gesture as the couple met on the fire site during bonfire and had their first kiss on the fire site. Hastings Bonfire Society chairman Heather Leech said: “This was the Society’s best kept secret, as well as keeping the effigy unknown. Our fireworks crew Renegade Pyrotechnics made a special fiery banner for Ed, which said ‘Marry Me’. We had arranged for Pip’s family to be on the fire site too so it was a wonderful family occasion for a much loved Hastings Bonfire couple. We were delighted to be integral in such a fantastic personal event within our amazing town’s celebrations.”

