Hastings-born Keane singer, Tom Chaplin, unveiled as Poodle in The Masked Singer 2022

The 42-year-old singer became the fifth celebrity to be revealed in the singing competition television series on ITV.

The Poodle character became the latest to be unmasked on the series, after receiving the fewest audience votes.

The lead singer of Keane left the contest after singing the hit Unwritten, by Natasha Bedingfield. Speaking after the show, as reported in the Daily Mail, Tom said he decided to take part in the show because he had reached a point in his life where he didn’t take himself ‘too seriously anymore’.

“I think that’s pretty important if you’re going to dress up as a seven-foot multicoloured poodle,” he said. Taking to Twitter, Tom said: “Had such a blast being part of the maddest show on telly. Good luck to the remaining contestants.”