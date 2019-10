Auditions for ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent which were due to be held in Hastings have been cancelled.

They were due to be held at the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre on Saturday, October 26, from 10am to 5pm.

However, on Monday (October 7), Priory Meadow said the event had been cancelled.

In a statement, the venue said: “Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, Britain’s Got Talent have cancelled this event.

“Please inform anyone who was planning to audition.”