Hastings business donates £150,000 to help Denny

The family of a boy suffering from a rare form of cancer has received a huge boost in their fight for him to get pioneering treatment abroad.

Seven-year-old Denny Nassy has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

Denny Nassy. Picture courtesy of Michele Laurens SUS-191010-114900001

His aunt, Michele Laurens, launched a fundraising page online five months ago, with the aim of raising £500,000.

Since then more than £226,000 has been raised through numerous fundraising events and donations from generous members of the public.

A Hastings company has now stepped in and given £150,000 towards the campaign, meaning Denny’s family now need almost £125,000 to hit their target.

It comes as a welcome boost for Denny, as last month his family appealed for a large donor to step forward.

Denny was diagnosed with ALL in January 2016.

He underwent chemotherapy and went into remission but relapsed again at the beginning of 2018. His younger sister Marley was also diagnosed with the same cancer. ALL is a type of blood cancer that starts from young white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow.

Denny’s little sister Marley, aged three, has also been diagnosed with the same condition, though she is currently in remission.

Both have undergone chemotherapy and Denny has since had a bone marrow transplant but the leukaemia has returned.

Denny’s family are trying to raise money so the youngster can undergo CAR T-cell treatment abroad.

There are no curative treatments currently available for the condition on the NHS so Denny’s only chance is to go to CAR-T therapy in the USA, Austria or Germany.

There is a Facebook page called Team Denny and it can be found at www.facebook.com/teamdennyandmarley.

To donate towards the appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/denny-and-marley.

In other news:

Man, 20, arrested in Sussex on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Hastings Pier has new timber-framed cabins for rent.

BBC show on lookout for Hastings families and households to take part.