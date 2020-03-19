Hastings cancer support charity host five day trek in the Middle East

A cancer support charity based in Hastings has invited explorers of all stripes to lace up their walking boots for a sponsored five day hike in the Middle East

The walk will help raise money for the Sara Lee Trust, a charity which provides specialist counselling and support to people living with life-threatening illnesses throughout the Hastings and Rother area.

In order to earn those donations, trekkers will be jetting off to Petra, in Jordan, an area famous for its hand-carved tombs, temples and caves.

Rated one of the ‘World’s Best Hikes’ by National Geographic, the trip to Petra will take walkers past Nabatean ruins, through the dusty desert landscape and up rocky mountain paths.

Though no previous trekking is required, the five day walk promises to be quite the physical challenge. Walking for six hours a day, for five days, over dry rocky terrain and in temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius should prove quite the feat for even experienced trekkers, so walkers should get plenty of hill-walking practice beforehand.

Walkers eager to find out more about the hike are invited to an information meeting on March 31 2020, 6.30pm at St Michael’s Hospice in St Leonards.

To get in contact and to book your attendance, contact Katie at fundraising@saraleetrust.org or call 1424457969.