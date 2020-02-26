Hastings cancer support charity invites people to raise money with Hastings Half Marathon

A Hastings charity which supports people affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, is urging fun runners of all stripes to lace up their trainers and raise money by completing the Hastings Half Marathon.

The Sara Lee Trust provide free psychological and therapeutic support to people affected by a variety of life-threatening illnesses. They are asking runners to support their work by taking part in this year’s half marathon, a 13 mile round route which will start on Sea Road on March 29.

The charity, which already supports 800 people each year, is hoping to raise £6,500 with the half-marathon, enough to support another 50 people this year.

Katie Jones, the fundraising manager for the Sarah Lee trust said: “We know that, locally, there are many people affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, who struggle on without any or very limited support.

“The more runners we have- the more likely we are to achieve this goal!”

Participants don’t have be Mo Farah to take part, though, the Sara Lee Trust has also organised a walking team for the event, which will be tackling the marathon at a slightly slower, more comfortable pace.

Katie said: “If you’re not quite the energetic athlete and would rather enjoy a chat and a sing throughout the course , then this is a great way to support the trust.”

To find out more about the trust and to sign up to fundraise for their work, book a place on the marathon and contact the fund-raising team on 01424 457969.