Hastings care home fire: pictures show extent of damage caused by fourth blaze

A Hastings care home has been extensively damaged after a fourth fire in the space of a month.

The latest fire at the derelict Mount Denys care home started at 4.47am on Thursday (May 30) with firefighters remaining on scene for more than 12 hours. These pictures show the extent of the damage to the East Sussex County Council-owned building.

There have been four fires at the Mount Denys care home in the space of a month JPIMedia Buy a Photo

