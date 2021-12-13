Hastings Christmas event cancelled due to Covid

The event, which would have seen children meeting Santa and making Christmas crafts, was to have taken place on the Stade Open Space, in Hastings Old Town on Saturday December 18.

Laura Sully, Senior Community and Events Fundraiser for the hospice said: “Unfortunately, due to the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Hastings and the surrounding area, St Michael’s Hospice have taken the decision to cancel their Christmas on the Coast event on Saturday 18th December.

“It was not an easy decision to cancel this year’s Christmas on the Coast, but we have to put our staff, volunteers and supporter’s safety and wellbeing first. We hope you understand, and we look forward to continuing with our events next year and seeing you all in 2022.”

Christmas on the Coast 2019 in Hastings. SUS-191214-131159001