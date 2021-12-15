Hastings Christmas Soul Party: Everything you need to know about Saturday’s big music event

Featuring 14 piece big-band Soul Town, it will take place at St Mary in the Castle on Hastings Seafront.

Organiser Mike Raxworthy said: “Proceeds this year go to Surviving Christmas, the fantastic charity team offering support to families and individuals in need in the Hastings and Rother area, especially at this time of year when they really need it.”

Doors open at 7pm, and the evening features two great bands: The Kytes and Soul Town 14 piece big-band presenting their 90 minute non-stop Blues Brothers and Soul Sisters show.

Soul Town perfrom charity concert at Hastings SUS-210312-114809001

Mike added: “This year, unfortunately, St Mary in the Castle have no internet sales, and our usual outlet, The Hastings Information Centre in Station Plaza are unable to handle our ticket sales, but advance tickets are available from The Anchor in George Street, Old Town, and at The Gift and Flower Shop at The Conquest Hospital, both who have been doing a great job for me”.

“People can also text me on: 07770 878616 for tickets. I’ve been delivering orders of at least 10 tickets direct to local people. Also, on the night I will have 120 tickets for sale on the door. Advance tickets are only £10 and £12.50 on the door.

“Dancing is allowed, unless government Guidelines radically change before the 18th. For people who want that extra bit of space, they have an upstairs circle which can be easily accessed without walking through large groups of people. This area also has it’s own bar.”