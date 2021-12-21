Christmas Soul Party at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, Dec 18 2021. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211219-114259001

Hastings Christmas Soul Party in pictures

A brilliant night of music and dancing raised funds to help homeless people and families in need to have a good Christmas

By Andy Hemsley
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:18 pm

Soul Town staged their annual event at St Mary in the Castle, on Hastings seafront, on Saturday December 18 and Frank Copper took these pictures.

The evening featured Soul Town’s 14 piece big band presenting their 90 minute non-stop Blues Brothers and Soul Sisters show, as well as a performance by The Kytes.

Organiser Mike Raxworthy said: “Proceeds this year go to Surviving Christmas, the fantastic charity team offering support to families and individuals in need in the Hastings and Rother area, especially at this time of year when they really need it.”

1.

Christmas Soul Party at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, Dec 18 2021. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211219-114215001

Photo Sales

2.

Christmas Soul Party at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, Dec 18 2021. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211219-114025001

Photo Sales

3.

Christmas Soul Party at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, Dec 18 2021. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211219-114807001

Photo Sales

4.

Christmas Soul Party at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, Dec 18 2021. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211219-114449001

Photo Sales
Hastings
Next Page
Page 1 of 9