Hastings churches stage moving Good Friday re-enactment of the crucifixion

Hundreds of people watched the annual procession of witness took place in Hastings Old Town on Good Friday, with members of the Old Town Parish players re-enacting the last hours of Jesus.

James Robus played Jesus, as he has done for the last few years, while Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon played a Roman centurian.

Stations of the Cross Passion Play in Hastings Old Town.'Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190420-064610001

SEE ALSO: Hastings shoplifter who attacked man in Co-op is sent to prison

Kevin Boorman played one of the Roman soldiers and said: “This year was the warmest I can ever remember for the Good Friday procession of witness, in stark contrast to last year’s event, which was very wet and cold.

“James did a superb job as Jesus as always. His performance certainly left an impression on the crowd, with genuine tears as he uttered his last words on the cross.

“It is emotional, and I know it can appear brutal at times, but we hope it does give just a glimpse of what Jesus must have gone through. If it makes people stop and think for just a short while, then it is worth it.

“All of those taking part are local volunteers, and all credit must go to everybody involved, led by Heather Leech who did a superb job of producing and directing the event.”

Pictures by Roberts Photographic

See also: Hastings Pier re-opens

See also: Woman stole £200 of clothing from Primark