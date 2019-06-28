Hastings college launches four new courses to help unemployed people get back into work

Four new courses specifically designed to help unemployed people get back into work were launched at East Sussex College last week (June 21).

Sussex Skills Solutions, the apprenticeship and skills training arm of East Sussex College, designed the courses to equip people with the skills they need to get back on the career ladder.

The courses are tailored to suit a variety of people:

The Insight Programme is a three-month course that offers people the opportunity to try a range of different skills in industries such as construction, catering, automotive and media.

The Inside Track Programme is specifically designed to prepare people for undertaking an apprenticeship or provide them with English/Maths/ICT functional skills.

The Sprint Programme is a three-week, intensive sector-based course that acts as a boot camp to help people secure sustainable employment quickly.

The Eclipse Programme runs for three-weeks and is designed to assist people with sourcing flexible work to fit around any care commitments they may have.

READ MORE:

• New plastic-free refill shop will be first of its kind in St Leonards

• ’Multi-agency approach is best way to tackle street drinking and anti-social behaviour in Hastings’

• Hastings makes list of top ten best seaside locations to retire in

The courses were officially launched by Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd, who said: “The Sussex Skills Solutions Programme will boost employment prospects for thousands of unemployed adults across the South East, offering flexible new training options. It’s been fascinating to hear about East Sussex College’s work, combatting the specific barriers young people in particular can often face in finding a job.

“Employment in the South of England is at a record high – 79.4 per cent – and we continue to break new employment records across the UK, particularly for women and young people.

“But there are millions more who could benefit from work, and it’s great to see Sussex Skills Solutions offering the professional and personal development needed to help people in Sussex, whatever their circumstances, into employment.”

These new courses will be offered all year round and have various start dates throughout the year. They are funded through the Education & Skills Funding Agency and those who enrol will not need to pay a course fee if they are unemployed or earning less than £16,000 per year. For more information about the courses or for advice, call 030 300 38722 or email sussexskillssolutions@escg.ac.uk.