Hastings Contemporary and De La Warr Pavilion win Culture Recovery Fund cash

The De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill was given £325,000 in the latest round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund, designed to help arts organisations survive losses caused by the outbreak. Hastings Contemporary is to get £237,990, Kino Digital Ltd £105,372, Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition £70,913, and Hastings’ Barefoot Opera £25,000. A total of £3,542,035 was awarded to 36 organisations across East Sussex.

Hastings Contemporary said it would use the cash to support its mission “to become a dynamic cultural hub for Hastings and to make the gallery more accessible.” Its director Liz Gilmore added: “This support will make a significant difference, both for the gallery and Hastings, in the coming months. It will allow us to continue to bring the best of modern and contemporary art to our audiences and will further enable our important community outreach and learning programmes to connect with hundreds of local children and disabled people.”

Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye, welcomed the funding and said it would provide a “vital lifeline of support” to local cultural organisations hit by the pandemic. “Cultural organisations and sites are an integral part of Hastings and Rye’s tourism sector which has a strong appeal to both domestic and international visitors, and which drives the local economy - supporting them is therefore of the utmost importance,” she said.