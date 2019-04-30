Hastings Deputy Mayor proposes to his love on one knee on the East Hill

Hastings Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon chose an East Hill Easter picnic to pop the question to his girlfriend,

Cllr Bacon offered partner of three years Sara Piper a box of her favourite Camembert - but instead of cheese the box contained an engagement ring.

James Bacon proposes 1 SUS-190430-090033001

He then dropped to one knee to ask Sarah to marry him and she said ‘yes’.

Cllr Bacon said: It was on the top of the East Hill overlooking the beautiful town which we both love. The seat I proposed in front of was also the seat we first sat on when we met for the first time three years ago.

“The day was perfect and after a tasty picnic Sarah said yes to me proposing with the ring in an empty box of Camembert, Sarah’s favourite cheese. This part of the East Hill is also in Old Hastings Ward which I represent.”

