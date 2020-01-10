Hastings gets starring role on national TV this weekend

Hastings is set to feature on TV on Saturday January 11

Filmed at Hastings Adventure Golf, CBBC’s popular programme, ‘The Dengineers’ will air its special Junior World Crazy Golf Championships themed episode this weekend.

Dubbed a children’s version of DIY SOS, this Saturday’s episode sees the creation of a ‘crazy golf den’ and was filmed at the inaugural Junior World Crazy Golf championships in Hastings. The episode will be on the CBBC channel on Saturday 11, January at 08:35am.

Entries are open for both the 2020 World Crazy Golf Championships and the Junior World Crazy Golf Championship taking place this June. Enter via the Hastings Adventure Golf website.

The Dengineers episode, filmed at Hastings, sees children, with the help of expert designers and builders construct an extraordinary den, either completely from scratch or by transforming an existing space.

The BBC have been in town this week shooting for new drama series Roadkill - a political thriller starring Hugh Laurie as an ambitious MP.

