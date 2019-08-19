Hastings Italian restaurant scoops another major award

La Bella Vista on Grand Parade in St Leonards have won Best Eatery in East Sussex in the More Radio Awards.

It comes just month after the acclaimed Italian restaurant was voted the best restaurant in Sussex for the second year in a row in the prestigious Muddy Stiletto Awards.

MuddyStilettos is a lifestyle website for women outside London, with hundreds of thousands of subscribers and asocial following of more than 85,000 across 19 counties.

Commenting on the latest acccolade owner Aldo Esposito said: “We are truly overwhelmed to have won this award. We would also like to thank our customers and dedicated staff who without their support, none of this would be possible. Grazie mille!”

“Once again, we thank our customers for their support as always and we look forward to seeing you soon.”

