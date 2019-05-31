Hastings Jazz and Blues Festival: Everything you need to know

Here is everything you need to know about the Hastings Jazz and Blues Festival this weekend.

Where is it taking place: The main festival is happening on the Stade Open Space in Hastings Old Town next to the Jerwood Gallery. Local pubs will also be having live music to coincide with the Festival.

Timings for the Festival: The funs starts this Friday. The Chantelle Duncan band play The Old Market from 9pm, The Letter Quintet at The Jenny Lind from 8.30pm and The Black Sheep Blues Band at The Lord Nelson from 9pm.

Doors for the main event open Saturday June 2 at 12 noon and Sunday June 3 at 10.30am.

How much does it cost: Admission to all events is totally free but Hastings Winkle Club, who organise the Festival will be collecting throughout for local good causes so please give generously.

Saturday: 12:30 to 14:0 The Invicta Jazz Orchestra; 14:30 to 15:30 The Jonas Larrson Band; 16:00 to 17:00 The Cadillac Kings; 17:30 to 18:30 Soul Town and 19:30 to 21:00 Tony O’Malley and Friends. Tony O’Malley has just announced an even bigger band with the addition of sax player Jim Hunt and guest vocalist Alba Plano. Tony will also be joining Mike Raxworthy for a duet with his band Soul Town from 5.30.

Sunday: Doors open at 10am. 10.30am: The Big Band Breakfast with the fabulous South Coast Big Band; then 1pm until 1.45pm: Swing Street. 2.15pm till 3pm: Midnight Rider; 3.30pm till 4.15: The Greg Heath Band; 4.45pm - 6pm: The Kat Pearson Blues Band.

Music in Old Town Pubs on Saturday and Sunday: The Fab Rd diesel play the Jenny Lind in the High Street at 5pm on Saturday and the Cadillac Kings play the Lord Nelson, in the Bourne, at 9pm.

On Sunday Bluesett are at the Nelson from 4pm and Liane Carroll plays Porters, also at 4pm, while the Jazzheads are live at the East Hastings Sea Angling Club from 1pm.

Food and drink: The FILO (First in Last Out) pub and brewery will be providing a bar on the Stade over the weekend and food vendors will also be on the Stade. Sunday morning sees the Jazz breakfast with cooked and continental style breakfasts and coffee available.

Other information: Car parking is available at Rock-a-Nore and T shirts will be available to purchase at the event with the money going to charity.

Pick up a copy of the program in one of the pubs in Hastings Old Town or at The Hastings Information Centre on the Seafront, but be aware the Sunday Schedule on the flyer has changes. The correct times for Sunday are above.

