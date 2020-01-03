Hastings kitchen fire sparks safety warning

A fire in the kitchen of a Hastings flat has prompted firefighters to issue a safety warning.

Yesterday (Thursday, January 2) at 4.42pm, two Hastings crews were sent to the fire in a flat in Elphinstone Road, Hastings.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to tackle the fire. A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the property.

Afterwards, East Sussex Fire urged people to ‘take action’ in 2020 by helping to reduce fires in the home. Firefighters said more than 50 per cent of accidental house fires start in the kitchen.

Also on Thursday, at 9.20pm, a crew was sent to a chimney fire in Southwater Road, St Leonards.

No action was required by firefighters but advice was given, a spokesman said.

Today (January 3), firefighters were sent to a small fire in Carfax Close, Bexhill, following reports of a fire in a wooded area at 1.05am.

On arrival a small fire was located in the open and, according to a spokesman, firefighters extinguished the fire.