Hastings leisure centre is teaching 1,000 people to swim every week

Summerfields Leisure Centre, is proud to announce that there are now 1,000 children and adults regularly participating in its swimming lessons.

Summerfields is operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Hastings Borough Council.

Freedom Leisure works in partnership with Swim England to deliver nationally recognised Learn to Swim Pathways, supporting both children and adults; from their first splash to becoming happy competent swimmers.

The world renowned ‘Learn to Swim’ programme is used in over 1000 swimming programmes in the UK and internationally, has already taught millions of people to swim and is available at Summerfields. It continues to be by far the most successful grass-roots programme in British sport.

A recent report by Swim England shockingly revealed that more than half of children aged seven to eleven years old are unable to swim unaided and one in five adults are weak or non-swimmers, which makes these types of programmes even more important.

Matt James Freedom Leisure Contract Manager, says: “This is a fantastic achievement for all involved. Beyond being a crucial lifesaving skill, swimming is great for health and fitness and a skill which facilitates many other sports and activities.

“As a local community facility, swimming lessons are a very important part of the service we offer to local communities.

“We are very keen to spread the word that we have lessons for both children and adults. You’d be surprised by the number of people who use the centre and say to us – ‘oh I really wish I could swim’ – and don’t even know how easy it is to learn right here with us. In addition to learning to swim, we also have classes for those looking to improve stroke technique and stamina all regulated by the Learn to Swim framework.”

Cllr Andy Batsford said: “This is a great target to have hit not only is swimming a great way of keeping fit and staying safe but also builds a child’s self confidence and love of water.

For further information about swim school call Summerfields 01424 456691 or visit www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/summerfields.

