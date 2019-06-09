Hastings lifeboat volunteers pay respects to French lifeboat crew after tragedy

The flags at Hasting RNLI Lifeboat station were lowered to half-mast on Friday (June 7) as a sign of respect to three French lifeboat crew who died off the west coast of France.

The three men died after their boat capsized near La Rochelle.

Their lifeboat had set out in winds of up to 80mph to the aid of another vessel, which had got into difficulty as Storm Miguel struck the area.

Following the capsize four of the seven crew on board were able to swim to the safety, while the boat itself was eventually washed ashore upside down.

Peter Adams, the Lifeboat Operations Manager at Hastings RNLI said. "The thoughts of the crew and everyone at Hastings Lifeboat Station is with the families of our French colleagues, and to those who have lost loved ones following this tragic accident."