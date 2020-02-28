Hastings man and his daughter join the stars on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show

Chris Tite, from Hastings, and daughter Kelsey were delighted to help start the Radio 2 Breakfast Show this morning (Friday February 28) after winning the show’s ‘Big Quiz’.

As well as assisting host Zoe Ball, they were joined by Dr Who star Jodie Whittaker, comedian Patrick Kielty and members of The Darkness music group,

Every Thursday, the Radio 2 Breakfast Show plays The 5 Star Biz Quiz From 8:00am to 8:20am, where listeners have the chance to get a free ticket to the big guest Friday show.

A caller has 60 seconds to answer questions from the world of showbiz that week, and if they get five correct answers, they’ll join Zoe in the studio the next morning.

Chris and Kelsey are pictured standing (centre) in the Radio 2 Breakfast Show studio.

