Hastings march against male violence to women: Protest in pictures

Many carried placards and chanted slogans as they walked along the seafront on Saturday afternoon (October 23).

One poster said: “112 Women Killed 2021”. Another said: “Stop The Silence. Stop The Violence”.

The ‘Reclaim Our Streets’ march - organised by Hastings-based group Women’s Voice - started off at Wellington Square, went along the seafront to the Old Town, and then back to the town centre.

They ended the march outside the old Debenhams building, and formed a circle to sing songs and hear speeches from supporters.

Ann Kramer, chair of Women’s Voice, said: “What we’re protesting about, what we’re marching about, today is demanding an end to violence against women.

“The most recent has been Sabina Nessa, a school teacher who was killed on her way to meet a friend. Before that we had Sarah Everard.

“At least three women have been attacked in our local park (Alexandra Park) in the last six months.

“And frankly you know the cases of rape are not being dealt with - the conviction rate is as low as 2.5% - and women have had enough. That is what this march is about - to raise awareness of, and demand an end to, violence against women.”

She said Women’s Voice is talking to local authorities in Hastings and St Leonards to look at measures to stop male violence.

“But what has to happen is that men and boys have to be educated,” she said. “It’s not just a question of protecting women. We don’t need protection. We need it to be unacceptable for men to attack women.”

She said that since Sarah Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London in March this year, at least another 80 women in the UK have lost their lives at the hands of men.

“And there will be more: women murdered by men for no reason whatsoever. This has to stop,” she added.

Women's Voice supporters march through the streets of Hastings on Oct 23, 2021. Pic by Alex Watts.

Women's Voice supporters march through the streets of Hastings

Women's Voice supporters march through the streets of Hastings

Women's Voice supporters march through the streets of Hastings