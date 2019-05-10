Hastings May Queen crowning on Sunday sees afternoon of music and dance in Alexandra Park

The colourful crowning of the May Queen pageant takes place at the bandstand in Alexandra Park on Sunday May 12 from 1pm.

The popular annual event will also include performances by Hastings Maypole Dancers, Holly Sheldrake and The Fiddle Choir, Punch and Judy, Hannah’s Cat Women’s Morris and Roses are Red youth folk dancers.

There will also be a Garland competition.

This year’s May Queen is Katie Kolimbarides.

Katie began her association with the Pageant as a Flower Girl in 2010 then Attendant in 2012.

She has been a member of the Hastings Maypole Dancers since 2013, and is one of the longest serving dancers in the 86-year history of the Pageant.

The Hastings Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden will Crown the Queen at 2pm.

The Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group will be there on the day, holding their popular plant sale.

Organiser Barry Jones said: “As usual, the May Queen with her entourage will process from the Park Gates to the Bandstand; a popular and photogenic addition to the Pageant in recent years.

“Children, of any age, are encouraged to dress up in the theme of Robin Hood and Maid Marion as an echo of the medieval tradition of this celebration.

“Taking out a Garland on May Day is an English tradition which is centuries old.

“Like so many customs it has become almost extinct in modern times.

“In Sussex, May Day was known as Garland Day right up to the 1920’s. So, we are mindful of keeping the tradition alive and offer prizes for the best three Garlands brought before the May Queen.

“In order to assist those (young and old) who want to participate we have an information pack available with the history and pictures of the various types you can make.

For more information, information packs or details for future participation in the Maypole Dancing (Girls and Boys), contact jones855@btinternet.com or call Barry Jones on 07531 027348.

Members of the May Court took part in Jack in the Green.

