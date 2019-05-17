Hastings micro pub has beer showcase from one of most innovative breweries in Europe

Hastings micro pub Twelve Hundred Postcards is offering the chance to try a range of beers from the Burning Sky Brewery in Firle this weekend.

There will be four beers available from the Sussex Downland brewery which is based in Firle.

Burning Sky has a reputation as one of the most interesting and innovative breweries in Europe and its limited edition artisan beers are well rated and highly sought after.

Brewer Mark Tranter, previously of Dark Star Brewery, was voted ‘Brewer of the Year 2014’ by The Guild of British Beer Writers, and the brewery being named 4th Best New Brewery in the World 2014 by online site Ratebeer.

Burning Sky was the first craft brewery in the UK to install oak foudres for ageing beers in. The brewery is also known for using hedgerow fruits and botanicals in its beers including elderflower and hawthorn berry.

One of the beers available over the weekend is the rare Saison De Peche, a farmhouse style seasonal beer aged on a mix of whole yellow and white peaches for three months.

Other beers include the refreshing session IPA Arise and the zesty Plateau, which at a drinkable 3.5 percent is packed full of Us and New Zealand hops. Also available will be Aurora, a premium strength pale ale with a juicy backbone of big citrus and tropical flavours.

If you would like to sample the beers, Twelve Hundred Postcards is in Queens Road, Hastings, opposite the Morrisons garage, and will be open Friday and Saturday from 1pm - 10 and Sunday from 2pm - 7pm.

It also has an interesting range of bottled beers from across Europe, which are well worth trying.

