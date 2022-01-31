Hastings micro pub needs saucy postcards for exhibition and charity auction

They have launched a national campaign to find artists to contribute.

The bar is seeking 1,200 erotic postcards 12 each from 100 different artists to be displayed in the exhibition. The postcards will then be auctioned for charity.

“I was very excited when Jude Cowan Montague suggested the idea,” said David. “Jude and her partner Matt Armstrong put on the first ever art exhibition here. This fantastic new concept represents an opportunity to both work with them again and collaborate with 100 other artists to celebrate the history of our venue.”

David Brumley of Twelve Hundred Postcards SUS-220126-122722001

The bar’s name Twelve Hundred Postcards relates to the site’s former use as a sweet shop more than 100 years ago when the owner also secretly sold saucy French postcards under the counter. This illegal activity led to the premises being raided and the owner found guilty of corrupting the morals of the local community. He was sentenced to three months of hard labour in jail and the twelve hundred postcards that sealed his fate were destroyed.

“This is a chance to recreate the lost postcards with modern works,” said David “These will be auctioned off for charity.

“We have selected the Haven Distribution Charity – which provides books for prisoners. If you, would you like to make erotic art for an adult audience in the pub, we are looking for 12 erotic postcards (A6 (148mm x 105mm) on light card) for the show in 2022. Please send them to Montague Armstrong, 15 Kings Road, St Leonards, TN37 6EA in a single brown paper envelope.”