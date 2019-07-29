Hastings Morris man dances his way through London 10k race to raise funds for charity

Rhys Boorman, of Hastings Athletic Club, has helped raise nearly £2,000 for charity by dancing his way round the ASICS London 10k race on Sunday July 21.

His time of 50 minutes 11 seconds was slow by his usual high standards, but he doesn’t normally complete 10k races by dancing them in full Morris regalia, complete with hankies!

Rhys said: “I was hoping to break 50 minutes, but it was very hot, and dancing in breeches doesn’t do much for speed. And I did dance the full 10k.

“It was a great event though, and I was pleased to be part of a team that has raised nearly £2,000 for Cecily’s fund, a charity for disadvantaged children in Zambia. I think

“I was the only person mad enough to dance the course and I was pleased to be showing off the kit of Sussex Junction, one of the Morris sides I’m a member of, in London.”

Rys dances with a number of Morris sides, including Mad Jacks Morris.

