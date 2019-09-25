Hastings MP Amber Rudd holds Jobs Fair to help local people find employment

Local people will be able to find out more about work opportunities when Hastings MP Amber Rudd holds her ninth Jobs Fair at the East Sussex College campus in Hastings on Friday September 27 from 10am - 3pm.

The Jobs Fair aims to bring together local organisations that can help with employment face to face with local residents.

Amber said: “It is hard to believe I am holding my ninth jobs fair, but I’m glad the economy is far better now than when I started as an MP.

“It is good news that our country’s unemployment rate has remained at its lowest since 1975 and the youth unemployment rate has nearly halved in Hastings since 2010.

“I am holding the Jobs Fair to build on this progress and provide opportunities for anyone who may be looking for work or to switch careers.

“I am pleased my previous fairs have connected residents to excellent local organisations which can help them get into the world of work, but my Jobs Fair is not only for people looking for work. Anyone is welcome to attend, including those who would like a change in careers, or even school leavers looking to explore options for apprenticeships. I hope to see many local residents joining me at Sussex Coast College

This fair will be the most innovative yet as interactive stands and work groups will give job seekers fantastic introductions to employers, the roles which are available and the skills required. As ever, attendees will also have access to the careers hubs providing employment and training advice.

