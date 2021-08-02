Hastings Nearly On The Beach Concert in pictures
The live music scene returned with a bang in Hastings at the weekend when hundreds of people attended the Nearly On The Beach Festival at the Stade.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 10:36 am
The free two-day event is a curtain raiser for Old Town Carnival Week and raised money for local good causes including the RNLI It was a huge success and the odd rain shower did little to dampen the enthusiasm of those taking part. Frank Copper was there to take these pictures.
