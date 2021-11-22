Hastings: New Netflix movie starring Hollywood actor Ed Skrein being filmed in town

A new Netflix movie starring Hollywood actor Ed Skrein is being shot and set in Hastings.

By Alex Watts
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:09 am
Updated Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:14 am

Skrein, 38, who played the villain Ajax in Deadpool and was also in Game Of Thrones, plays a former pop star Vince in the new film I Used To Be Famous, which is expected to be released next year.

Vince used to be in a boy band in the 1990s, and returns to his home town of Hastings, with dreams of making a comeback.

He strikes up a friendship with a young, autistic drummer called Stevie (played by musician Leo Long) after an impromptu jam session, according to website What’s On Netflix.

Film production company Forty Foot Pictures starting shooting the film on October 28, and recently spent a couple of days filming scenes in Hastings.

I Used To Be Famous is based on a 2015 short film of the same name, written and directed by Eddie Sternberg. Sternberg is directing the new film and penned the script with Zak Klein, a writer on The Crown.

Other actors in the film include Eleanor Matsuura (from The Walking Dead) and Lorraine Ashbourne (from Bridgerton). Netflix has not set a release date for I Used to Be Famous, but it is expected to be released some time in the second half of 2022.

