Hastings nurses skydive for charity helping premature babies

Ten nurses from the Special Care Baby Unit at the Conquest Hospital have skydived to raise money for charity.

The nurses took to the skies at Headcorn Aerodrome to throw themselves out of a plane from 12,000 feet, including a freefall of 30-40 seconds, to raise money for the charity Bliss which supports sick and premature babies. So far they have collectively raised around £4,200.

Nicola Godin, nursery nurse on the Special Care Baby Unit, said: “Although we were all very apprehensive before the jump we all thoroughly enjoyed it.

“It is something none of us had done before and now most of us would love to do it again.

“To do it together as a team was great, knowing we were raising money for a great charity that supports sick and premature babies.”

Donations can still be made via the Just Giving page at http://www.justgiving.com/scbu9.

