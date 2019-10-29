Hastings Old Town B&B rated one of best in England after winning two national awards.

An Old Town Hastings B&B has won two national awards, recognising its quality.

Swan House, in Hill Street, Hastings, is no stranger to accolades, having previously been voted the best B&B in the south east of England, and achieving a silver award nationally.

It has now added a VisitEngland 2019 ROSE award, and a Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice 2020 award.

Owner Brendan McDonagh said: “My colleagues and I are really delighted to have won both of these.

“The ROSE awards recognise accommodation providers across England who give outstanding customer service to their customers, and only 100 are given nationally, so it is a real feather in our cap to get this.

“And we’ve also just been awarded the Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice 2020 award for B&Bs, which we are also very pleased with.

“We’ve heard too that we are finalists in the best B&B category in the ‘Beautiful South’ awards. We’ve won that before, it would be fantastic to win it again.

“I would like to thank our brilliant team for all that they do.”

Kevin Boorman, manager of 1066 Country Marketing, the private/public sector partnership responsible for tourism marketing in this area, added : “These are excellent awards for Brendan and his team at Swan House, and are very well deserved.

“Swan House is one of the very best B&Bs in England, and we have it here right in the heart of 1066 Country. We are very proud indeed of what they have achieved, they really help put Hastings and 1066 Country on the national and international map.”

Pictured is Brendan McDonagh from Swan House collecting his ‘ROSE’ award from VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes.

