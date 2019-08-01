Hastings Old Town Carnival Tug O War event raising funds for 7 year old local girl with rare condition

The Old Town Carnival Tug O War contest on Saturday will be raising money for seven year old local girl Willow who was born with a rare illness.

Willow was born with Lissencephaly, a condition so unusual that it took 53 hospital visits for the family to get an accurate diagnosis.

The condition causes brain malfunction, which can lead to difficulty swallowing, failure to thrive, muscle spasms and seizures.

Tug O War organiser Claire Harley, who is organising the fund raising appeal, said: “Willow is currently making the most of life. She has learned to walk, learned to communicate using makaton signing and she goes to the most incredible school where she has the best friends and support network.

“We need your help to raise as much money as we can for Willow and her wonderful family. One of the things that would really benefit Willow is to have a sensory room built for her and this is what we would like to help with. So please, dig deep, ask your friends and family, reach out to anyone you know and let’s raise as much as we can to help this incredible family.”

The annual Tug O War, at the start of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week, takes place on Saturday August 3, from 10.30am, outside the Lifeboat Station on the Stade. It is open for teams of eight men or women and is £25 per team to take part.

Entry forms for the event are available from the Anchor in George Street, or by calling 07967 964460 or 07891 557663.

To donate visit this Just Giving page

