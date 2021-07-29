Hastings Old Town pub forced to close temporarily due to Pingdemic

But the good news is that it should be re-opening its doors again today (Thursday July 29).

A sign outside the pub declared ‘We’ve been hit by the Pingdemic. We are so short staffed we are unable to open until Thursday July 29’

The pub posted on it’s Facebook page on Saturday “We are already isolating and earlier today a number of our staff were told to self isolate too. This is a disaster for us, having managed to live through all the lockdowns and rules changes we are hit with this. We’ve had to cancel a number of bookings this weekend and we can’t apologise enough - letting people down has been just awful.”

Stag pub ghit by Pingdemic SUS-210729-102437001

The Stag is one of the most historic pubs in the Old Town and has associations with smuggling. These days it is known for its good food, being a live music venue and supporting local events such as carnival and Jack in the Green.

Visit the Stag’s web page at www.staghastings.co.uk.