Hastings osteopath helps out Canadian Olympic team

An osteopath from Hastings worked with the Canadian Olympic Ski Cross Team on part of their World Cup tour across the Alps.

Baye Drury, an associate osteopath at the Hastings Osteopathic Practice, has returned from working with the team and is set to rejoin them later this month.

Baye travelled with the team throughout Austria and Switzerland in December.

She worked with athletes, including those ranked 1st and 2nd in the world for men.

As part of the trip, Baye helped treat new injuries obtained during their sport, old injuries that led to recurring problems, as well as helping the athletes deal with the hugely compressive and jarring forces they experience on a daily basis while racing and training.

She said: “These incredible skiers are racing at speeds of about 70mph down an extremely challenging course built by snowcats (vehicles) that include multiple 25 to 30-foot gap jumps and more.

“Furthermore, there are four athletes racing down the course at the same time.

“So not only are they trying to manage to ski the course as fast as possible but they are also having to do so while manoeuvring themselves around three other athletes all fighting to be the first to cross the finish line.”

Baye is due to rejoin the team this month in Germany and again in Switzerland in March for the World Cup Championships.

Baye works at the Hastings Osteopathic Practice, in Canute Road, and Rye Osteopathic Practice, in Ferry Road.

She graduated with a Masters degree in osteopathy from the European School of Osteopathy in Maidstone, Kent.

