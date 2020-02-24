Hastings Pier has new timber-framed cabins for rent

Four new timber-framed cabins have become available to rent on Hastings Pier for £1,000 a month.

Each unit measures 31’ x 18’ and has views from all side with the total usable space 558 square feet.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Property Shop, which is handling the sale, said: “This commercial space on iconic Hastings Pier would suit retail or office space or a company wanting to create brand awareness by being situated on this prestigious landmark.

“These new timber-framed cabins offer great versatility to many different retail uses. Double glazed double doors and windows give a lot of natural light. The units have power and lighting and are a blank canvas for any tenants’ purpose.”

Business rates are included in the rent. Electricity usage will be billed separately.

Three month’s deposit is required when choosing to pay rent monthly and the units are available immediately.

The agent instructed is Daniel Upton from Eastbourne Property Shop who can be contacted on 01323 764122.

