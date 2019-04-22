Hastings Pier re-opens with a twirl on Easter Saturday

Young performers from St Leonards added a flourish to the official re-opening of Hastings Pier on Easter Saturday.

The Tornado Twirl Stars gave displays on the pier apron during the morning as the opening enjoyed stunning weather.

Visitors to the pier were also able to meet some colourful costumed animal characters.

Hastings Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon was there for the opening along with the newly crowned Hastings Old Town Carnival Sea Court.

