Hastings Pirate Day: Everything you need to know

Hastings is once again set to become the pirate capital of the world when Pirate Day takes place on Sunday July 14.

Thousands of people of all ages are expected to dress up as swash-buckling pirates and seafarers to take part in the colourful event,

This year sees the world record attempt to build the largest human image of a boat - or in the case of Hastings - a pirate ship. An estimated 6,000 people are needed to capture the record which is currently held by the UAE.

Organised events will be taking place in the town centre, which will be re-named Port Royal for the day, Stade Open Space, Pelham Beach and the Old Town.

Here is everything you need to know about the event:

What are the timings?: Events are happening from 11am - 5.30pm with highlights including a pirate procession through the Old Town and the world record breaking attempt on Pelham Beach.

What is happening where?

The World Record attempt takes place on Pelham Beach (opposite the Carlisle pub) from 12.15pm. If you want to take part wear something black to cover your head,

Free Treasure hunt for children aged two - 10 on Pelham Beach from 10am - 4pm. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Pirate Procession forms up in East and West Street from 1.30pm and heads up the High Street and down All Saints Street at 2pm, disbanding on Winkle Island.

The Trial of Jack Sparrow takes place at the Old Market in George Street at 3.30pm where there will be a photo opportunity.

Town Centre events:

11am: Live Music with Earl Grey

11.45am: Stunt action sword fights.

12pm: Punch and Judy.

1pm: Live music with Kay Iris.

2.15pm: Punch and Judy.

2.45pm: Love Music with Jane Jenkison.

4pm: Stunt action sword fights.

4.15pm: Punch and Judy.

There will also be pirate pole dance, circus acts, face painting and stocks, throughout the day.

Events on the Stade Open Space:

10.30am: 1066 Roller Dance.

11am: Iceni Belly Dancers.

11.30am: Rattlebag singers.

12.15pm: Live Music with Garry Blakely Band.

1.15pm: Live Music with Completely Scuppered.

3pm: Drum Off with local drumming group.

3.30pm: Live music with The Captain’s Beard.

4.30pm: Covers Lovers Pirate Party.

There will also be Blackbeard’s Market for food and refreshments, a first aid point and The Kraken.

Local pubs will be hosting live music and entertainment throughout the day. These include The Stag, All saints Street, Hastings Arms, George Street, OJR at Claremont and the Pig’s Palace at White Rock.

What else is happening?: There will be refreshments at Hastings Lifeboat Station from 11am - 3pm with singing by Completely Scuppered at 12 noon.

Look out for historic Hastings trolleybus Happy Harold during the event.

Road closures:

There will be temporary road closures in Hastings Old Town.

East and West Street between 1.30pm and 2pm

The following between 1.30pm and 2.30pm: High Street, Swan Terrace, Court House Street West, Roebuck Street

The following between 2.30pm and 2.40pm: The High Street junction with the Bourne; The Bourne junction with Harold Road

The following between 2.20pm and 3pm: All Saints Street, Court House Street East; Crown Lane.

Parade will finish at 3pm on Winkle Island.

Visitors are encouraged to park in Priory Meadow car park.

Is it environmentally friendly?: Pirate Day 2019 has joined forces with Plastic Free Hastings and is aiming to be a single use plastic event. People are encourage to ask at participating pubs or bring their own tankards. Pirate Day 2019 is also a Clean Seas event.

Event organiser Roger Crouch said: “We are so proud of the fact pirate day means so much to so many people. There are no discrimination. On that day you are a pirate!”

