Hastings Pirate Day sets sail for a weekend of fun from July 16

Pirate Day has been going since 2009 and sees thousands of people joining in by dressing up as pirates and buccaneers.

Hastings holds the world record for the most pirates in one place, after beating a previous record held by Penzance in Cornwall.

This year’s event will be slightly different due to the pandemic with no massed gatherings or parades. But the packed programme includes lots of events for people to enjoy from Friday July 16 - Sunday 18 with pirate fun to be had in the town’s pubs, venues and attractions, including lots going on at Hastings Pier which is backing the event.

Hastings Pirate Day 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-190715-091028001

Organiser Captain Anton Windsor said: “There will be live music, side-shows, pirate acts, parrots, story-telling, quizzes and treasure hunts.

“What there won’t be this year are any mass gatherings, parades or record attempts.

“We encourage everyone to enjoy the day in a safe and resourceful manner. If you are uncomfortable with people around, why not enjoy our town’s wonderful open spaces, parks, hills and beaches. Take a picnic and refreshments, dress in pirate garb.

“We are thrilled that Hastings Pier is on board as sponsors of this year’s Gallivant, with shenanigans happening all weekend - a must-stop for every pirate.”

Hastings Pirate Day poster SUS-210807-121046001

The event has also teamed up with TownCityCard.com to introduce a Pirate Pass which will allow holders to save money on local visitor attractions, retail outlets, restaurants, pubs and more.