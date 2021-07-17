Hastings Pirate Day: Your ultimate guide to what is happening where and when on Saturday and Sunday

SUS-210807-121046001

The fum got underway on Friday evening with lots of pirate themed events of the Pier and other venues but Saturday and Sunday offer the most packed programme.

Pirate Day has been going since 2009 and sees thousands of people joining in by dressing up as pirates and buccaneers.

Hastings holds the world record for the most pirates in one place, after beating a previous record held by Penzance in Cornwall.

Hastings Pirate Day 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-190715-091306001

This year’s event will be slightly different due to the pandemic with no massed gatherings or parades. But the packed programme includes lots of events for people to enjoy with pirate fun to be had in the town’s pubs, venues and attractions, including lots going on at Hastings Pier which is backing the event.

This is what and when is taking place:

Saturday 17:

On the Pier: Pirate Themed Rides, Menu’s and Pirate Market

Circus Acts

Face Painting by the Glittery Rainbow and Fantasy Face Painting

Jack Sparrow and The Redcoats Socially Distanced Meet and Greet

In the Memories Room 6.30pm – 7.30pm – Wayward Voyage – Brought to life by the author, Anna M Holmes in an intimate setting with live music.

‘Set in the so-called Golden Age of piracy, Wayward Voyage brings to life the lives of three individuals who became infamous for their buccaneering exploits of Anne Bonny, ‘Calico Jack’ Rackham and Mary Read (Strong language. May not be suitable for chidlren.

In the Pier Beer Garden: Live Music from 12pm to 10pm interwoven with Live Action Stunts, Drum Offs, Circus Acts, and Live DJ’s all for your hosted by Shipmate Alan and featuringCaptain’s Beard, Completely Scuppered, Rattlebag, Jolly Roger, Admiral Finn, Dirty Spoons and The Old Time Sailors.

Limited Capacity, first come first served (priority to Pirates) – Over 18’s only after 7pm and all children to be accompanied by an adult before 7pm.

In Hastings town centre 11am - 5pm:

Hastings Pirate Gallivant Treasure Hunt – Can you crack the parrots QR-arrr Code?

Free to Enter Grand Prize draw – win an X-box X and a whole lot of other loot!

Pirate Stalls

Side Shows and Kiddy rides

Wandering Circus Acts

Jack Sparrow and The Redcoats Socially Distanced Meet and Greet at Hastings Pelham Beach – 12pm to 4pm.

In the Volleyball Court on the seafront: Tots Treasure Hunt and Story Telling – Presented by the Hastleons - 11am - 5pm.

At Rock-a-Nore in Hastings Old Town from 11am - 4pm:

Pirates and Parrots – 12pm -4pm – Live Parrot display

Hastings Aquarium – 11.00am to 3.00pm

The Curse of the Drowned Pirate – Live Actor Tours

The Shipwreck Museum – Pirate History Master Story Telling – interactive experience for children (Master Storytelling about the Diamond Ship, what you didn’t know about pirates). Get to hold real Pirate Artefacts and get to learn tons of pirate facts. Three shows daily – 12pm, 1.30p and 3pm (Booking Advised).

Radiator Arts Children workshop – 12pm – 3pm – free activity – Let the little one’s make ghastly sea creatures or pirate accessories for their costume.

In the Taverns:

The Fountain on Queens: Mr Ted’s Pirate Pub Quiz at 8pm.

Goats Ledge: All day – pirate cocktails and food specials, Prizes for best pirate and more.

Duke of Wellington – 7.30pm – Reshad R live music.

The Jenny Lind – 4pm Jem Turpin and Richard Studholme live music.

Tommy’s Pizza, Norman Road, St Leonards: 5pm, live music with the Jolly Roger Band.

The Crown – All Day – pirate food and drink specials

Dr Jekyll’s – 6.45pm – Showtime Saturday with Bella & the Bourbon boys.

The Hempist – All Day – Reggae, Rum’n’Burger.

The Beach Cafe – All Day – pirate cocktails/ special pirate kid drinks and Pirate Cave.

Southside Wrappers, Cambridge Road – special pirate weekend meal deals.

Sunday July 18:

On the Pier:

Pirate Themed Rides, Menu’s and Pirate Market.

Circus acts.

Face painting by the Glittery Rainbow and Fantasy Face Painting.

Jack Sparrow and The Redcoats Socially Distanced Meet and Greet.

In the Memories Room - 6.30pm – 7.30pm – Wayward Voyage – Brought to life by the author, Anna M Holmes in an intimate setting with live music (may not be suitabel for children).

In the Pier Beer Garden:

Limited Capacity, first come first served (priority to pirates) – Over 18’s only after 7pm and all children to be accompanied by an adult before 7pm.

Live Music from 12pm to 6.30pm interwoven with live action stunts, Drum Offs, Circus Acts, and Live DJ’s all for your delight! All Hosted by Shipmate Alan and including Completely Scuppered, Rattlebag, Press Gang, Admiral Finn and Blair.

Hastings Town Centre – 11am to 5pm.

Hastings Pirate Gallivant Treasure Hunt – Can you crack the parrots QR-arrr Code?

Free to enter Grand Prize draw – win an X-box X and a whole lot of other loot.

Pirate stalls.

Side shows and kiddy rides.

Wandering circus acts.

Jack Sparrow & The Redcoats Socially Distanced Meet and Greet at Hastings Pelham Beach – 12pm to 4pm.

In the Volleyball Court – Tots Treasure Hunt and Story Telling – presented by the Hastleons.

Rock-a-Nore 11am to 4pm:

Pirates and parrots – 12pm to 4pm – live parrot display.

Hastings Aquarium – 11.00am to 3.00pm.

The Curse of the Drowned Pirate – live actor tours.

The Shipwreck Museum – Pirate History Master Story Telling – interactive experience for children. Get to hold real pirate artefact’s and get to learn tons of pirate facts! Threesshows daily 12pm, 1.30pm and 3pm – booking advised.

Radiator Arts – 12pm to 3pm – Children’s Workshop – free activity – let the little one’s make ghastly sea creatures or pirate accessories for their costume.

In the Taverns:

The Fountain on Queens: 4pm to 8pm – Sue Tilly’s Pirate Radio.

Goat Ledge, St Leonards: All day merriment with pirate cocktails and food specials, treasure hunts and more.

Duke of Wellington, High Street, Hastings old Town 1pm to 4pm – Pirate BBQ and prize for the best dressed pirate.

The Stag Inn, All Saints Street, Old Town: 4pm – Captain Clement (booking only).

The Crown, All Saints Street, Old Town: All day – pirate food and drink specials.

The Dolphin TBC

Dr Jekyll’s, George Street, Old Town: 7pm – Rufus Stone Band (booking advised)

The Hempist All day – Reggae, Rum’n’Burger

The Beach Cafe – All day – pirate cocktails/ special pirate kid drinks and pirate cave

Southside Wrappers, Cambridge Road: – special pirate weekend meal deals

Pirate Day organiser Captain Anton Windsor said: “There will be live music, side-shows, pirate acts, parrots, story-telling, quizzes and treasure hunts.

“What there won’t be this year are any mass gatherings, parades or record attempts.

“We encourage everyone to enjoy the event in a safe and resourceful manner. If you are uncomfortable with people around, why not enjoy our town’s wonderful open spaces, parks, hills and beaches. Take a picnic and refreshments, dress in pirate garb.

“We are thrilled that Hastings Pier is on board as sponsors of this year’s Gallivant, with shenanigans happening all weekend - a must-stop for every pirate.”

The event has also teamed up with TownCityCard.com to introduce a Pirate Pass which will allow holders to save money on local visitor attractions, retail outlets, restaurants, pubs and more. Visit the website at www.hastingspirateday.org.