Women's Voice procession in Hastings for International Women's Day SUS-200803-152031001

Hastings procession celebrates International Women’s Day

Local women took to the streets in Hastings on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day.

The event, which saw a colourful banner being paraded, was organised by local campaigning group Women’s Voices.

