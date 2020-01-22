Hastings pupils Help homeless charity spread festive cheer

A Hastings charity teamed up with St Paul’s CofE academy to bring gifts, presents and more to the homeless over Christmas.

Dom’s Food Mission, which was formed in 2015 by Dominic and Alexandria Warren to help provide food for less fortunate members of the community and reduce food waste, led the students of St Pauls CofE Academy on a donation drive to help make sure the poorer members of the community received a gift over Christmas.

The students packed more than 100 gifts, sweets and goodies and more into shoeboxes, which were given out at a Dom’s Food Mission Grotto for those who, otherwise, might not have had a Christmas.

Danika Buick who works as a teaching assistant at St Paul’s Academy and helped organise the drive, had arranged a number of donation drives herself before deciding to approach the school. She said: “it started off with myself & my daughter doing a Reverse Advent putting daily essentials into a box. One evening I decided to ask the public for donations through social media. Again the response was incredible & I felt extremely humble knowing that our community was coming together to help those in need. It was then when I approached St Paul’s to ask for their support in which they were more than happy to do so & have supported me every year in doing this.”

The remaining gifts were given to members of Hastings’ street community.

This is not the only charitable drive that Dom and his wife have organised.

When Dom’s food mission began, they arranged car park drop-offs and donation days which allowed their Facebook members to donate food and other items, which they would subsequently collect and deliver to the food bank.

They have also worked in supermarkets throughout the community, creating in-store donation days which allow customers to donate items of their choice once they’d finished shopping.

The charity has been well-rewarded for its efforts, with over 6,000 ‘likes’ on Facebook and recognition from the Services to the Community and 24/7 Legend awards.

To find out more about Dom’s food mission, get involved or donate, visit their facebook page or contact them on their website.