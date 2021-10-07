Hastings Race for Life 2021: All you need to know

Flashback to Hastings Race for Life from 2019. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-191006-093847001

The popular event raises money for Cancer Research UK and makes a return after last year’s fundraiser was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Here is all the key information you need to know.

When is it taking place?

Sunday, October 10 2021

Where is it taking place?

Alexandra Park, Dordrecht Way, Hastings, TN34 2EL. The meeting point is the entrance of Alexandra Park by the cafe.

What time is it taking place?

The 10k begins at 11.30am, the 3k at 12.15pm and the 5k at 1pm.

How much does it cost to enter?

Adults cost £14.99, children cost £10 unless they are under the age of six entry (girls and boys) who are free and do not need to be registered.

How can I enter?

To take part visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/find-an-event and select the Hastings event. You can also sign up on the day.

Where is the best place to watch as a spectator?

The Hastings route goes through the park so there are plenty of spectator spots.

What is the best way to get there and can I park?

There is no parking for this event. Organisers have asked participants and spectators to use town centre car parks or public transport.

What other facilities will there be at the event?