Hastings Remembers- Holocaust Memorial Day 2020

Hastings will host its annual Holocaust Memorial Day service at 1030 on Saturday 25 January at St Mary in the Castle, on Hastings seafront. It is organised by Dr Shelley Katz with the support of Hastings Borough Council.

This years’ service will have as its theme ‘Stand Together’. It will include the Acromax Performance Group working with Ark Alexandra Academy, the St Richard’s Catholic College choir and dancers, and the BISC (Queens University – Canada).

Holocaust Memorial Service at St Mary in the Castle. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-180128-135740001

The service is open to everyone, and admission is free but by ticket only.

Tickets must be obtained in advance, and are available from the Hastings Tourist Information Centre in Breeds Place, Hastings, by the fountain on the seafront.

