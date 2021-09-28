Hastings residents take part in big beach clean

The event was organised by Hastings Aquarium on Rock-a-Nore Road. Freddie Mills of Hastings Aquarium said “An estimated 8 million tonnes of plastic waste enters our oceans every year - that’s equivalent to 800,000 empire state buildings.

“Much of this rubbish ends up on local beaches like our own. It’s so encouraging to see the Hastings community coming together and getting their hands dirty in cleaning things up together.

“This important work will do much to protect local wildlife and help maintain our beautiful coastline.”

The Big Hastings Beach Clean that was organised by Hastings Aquarium. SUS-210927-111117001

The Big Hastings Beach Clean is part of a wider national campaign organised by the Marine Conservation Society.