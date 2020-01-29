Hastings schoolboy, 10, kitesurfing 25 miles for Denny

A young sailing enthusiast is planning to kitesurf 25 miles to raise money for seven-year-old cancer sufferer, Denny Nassy.

Max Tullett, who is 10 and attends Ark Blacklands Academy, is aiming to raise £8,000 for the youngster, who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

Denny Nassy. Picture courtesy of Michele Laurens

Max’s mum, Miroslava Dopirakova, who has set up a Just Giving page online, said: “Max wants to help his school friend Denny to raise as much money as possible for special treatment he urgently needs to cure the leukaemia he suffers from.

“Max is going to kitesurf from Eastbourne Pier to Camber Sands by end of March this year, hopefully allowing enough time for donations to come in.

“This is approximately twice the distance of his last fundraiser he did solo for St Michael’s Hospice on his tera dinghy three years ago, raising more than £4,000.”

Max’s mum said the event is weather-dependent and the exact date will be announced closer to the time.

Last August, Max was crowned the 2019 UK Junior Kitesurfing champion.

He triumphed in the British Kitesurfing Championships with victories in the first round at Hayling Island, and the second round at Skegness.

Almost £200,000 has been raised for Denny since his aunt, Michele Laurens, set up an online fundraising page almost five months ago.

Denny was diagnosed with ALL in January 2016.

He underwent chemotherapy and went into remission but relapsed again at the beginning of 2018. His younger sister Marley was also diagnosed with the same cancer. ALL is a type of blood cancer that starts from young white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow.

Denny’s family are trying to raise money so the youngster can undergo pioneering CAR T-cell treatment abroad.

To donate towards Denny’s appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/denny-and-marley.

To donate towards Max’s fundraiser for Dennyand to check for updates, click here.