Hastings town centre pub to re-open this week

A Hastings Town Centre pub which has been closed for most of this year is set to re-open its doors on Friday November 1.

The Prince Albert, on the corner of Brook Street and Cornwallis Street, near St Andrews Square, was previously run by Kent brewer Shepherd Neame and has been closed and boarded up since early this year,

Now after extensive work and refurbishment, it will re-open as a free house, under the same name.

It is great news for the town at a time when pub closures across the UK were reported as being 18 a week in 2018.

Local CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) representative Peter Page-Mitchell said: “This is great news. Most people thought we had lost the Albert for good. Our area seems to be reversing the national trend with pubs opening.”

The re-opening of the Prince Albert also continues the rise of that area of Queens Road, which has seen a micro pub and brew pub open as well as a specialist beer shop and delicatessen.

The Observer has a sneak preview of the interior of the Prince Albert on Monday and we can reveal that the cosy street corner pub will be offering a number of real ales of hand-pump as well as a good quality west country cider.

