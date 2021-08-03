Hastings town centre road shut after bricks fall from building

Havelock Road is closed to traffic and pedestrians have been advised to avoid the area after the brickwork fell from the side of Queensbury House.

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire are at the scene.

Town centre manager, John Bownas, said: “We’ve been in touch with the contractor currently carrying out building works and steps are in place to make the building safe as quickly as possible.”

East Sussex Fire have been approached for more information.

Stagecoach said most of its services within the town centre have been diverted due to the debris falling from the building.

More as we get it.

