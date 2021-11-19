Hastings vegan restaurant launches its Christmas menu on Sunday with a top DJ on the decks

Hempist Christmas SUS-211119-121108001

Owner Dan Wiltshire and his chefs have come up with an innovative menu featuring dishes such as cranberry and cashew cheese pies, as a starter, vegan turkey with hemp and cranberry stuffing, or a hemp, lentil and cranberry nut roast with stuffed button mushrooms, served with roast potatoes, braised red cabbage, glazed carrots, brussels sprouts, plants in blankets and onion gravy.

The desert menu offers vegan Christmas pudding, Biscoff cheesecake and raw chocolate brownie with chocolate sauce and vegan vanilla ice cream.

The restaurant will be decked out like Santa’s grotto for the launch on Sunday.

The Hempist will be open seven days a week from noon.

Last year the Hempist delivered Christmas dinners on Christmas Day, even though it was in lockdown. This year they have partnered with Just Eat to deliver Christmas dinners up to 9pm on Christmas Eve.

