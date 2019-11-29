Hastings venue’s drum and bass line-up in aid of boy with cancer

A venue in Hastings will be rocking to the sound of drum and bass tomorrow (Saturday, November 30) in aid of a young boy with cancer.

The Pig’s Palace is hosting the fundraiser for Denny Nassy, who is battling leukaemia.

His family are trying to raise £500,000 so he can have pioneering treatment overseas.

Jamie Kelly, organiser, said: “We are holding the biggest drum and bass line-up in more than 15 years and possibly ever.

“It’s a 16-hour event all to help raise money for Denny’s cause.

“There are some of the biggest names in the drum and bass scene coming down such Brockie, Turno, Ego Trippin, Jumpin Jack Frost, Bryan Gee, V Dubz, Jayline, Eksman, Dreps, and Harry Shotta. We also have the viral comedian Arron Crascall coming down to play a DJ set as well.”

The event starts at noon and runs until 3am the next day.

Denny was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in January 2016.

He underwent chemotherapy and went into remission but relapsed again at the beginning of last year. His younger sister Marley was also diagnosed with the same cancer.

ALL is a type of blood cancer that starts from young white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow.

Denny’s aunt, Michele Laurens, has launched a fundraising page online, with the aim of raising £500,000.

More than £100,000 has been raised so far.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/denny-and-marley.

